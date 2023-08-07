‘It’s OK to grieve’: Activist hosting event to address youth gun violence

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A community activist in Saginaw said there are plenty of young people who are hurting as a result of gun violence.

He said he’s trying to do something to ease their pain.

“The kids are hurting and there’s no outlet for them to express that,” said Jeffrey Bulls, president of Saginaw Community Alliance for the People (CAP).

That’s something Bulls is working to change.

Saginaw CAP is holding a safe space listening session inside a tent during the African Cultural Festival, on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m., for young people dealing with the pain of gun violence.

“If you hold in grief, if you hold in pain, sometimes it can go another way, and not a good way,” Bulls said. “And so it’s up to us to create a space for them to verbalize their feelings.”

Bulls said the theme of the event is “our kids are talking, let’s hear them.”

“We want to create an environment where it’s just them with their peers, with their friends, their classmates, their loved ones that are their age,” he said.

Bulls said he’s been affected by gun violence. He wants young people to know that he gets it.

“It’s OK to cry, it’s OK to grieve. You know, that was your friend, that was your classmate,” he said. “And so many of them carrying this weight that they’re not built to carry. And so, it’s on us adults to help them carry that weight.”

Bulls said the session, sponsored by MSU Extension, features two therapists who will help lead a discussion on the ongoing violence in the community, particularly regarding and focusing on youth.

It’s all in an effort to find out what young people think is the solution to solving the gun violence problem.

“If we get five people, if we get 10 people, if we get 80 people. I think if we can help one kid to understand that their pain is normal, it’s OK to feel grief after a loss. If we can help one kid, that’ll be great,” Bulls said.

That event starts at 1 p.m. Saturday at Morley Park during the African Cultural Festival.

