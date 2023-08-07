Lingering drizzly conditions Monday, tracking more rain chances this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Misty and drizzly conditions will linger today after the soaking rain we received on Sunday. We’re now on the backside of this system moving through which is why our rainfall has slowed down quite a bit. If you have anything to get done indoors, today would be the better day for it! By Tuesday, we’ll be back to more of our normal summer-like weather again. Stronger winds are also on tap over the Saginaw Bay and shoreline communities, if you’re a boater please check in on the Marine Forecast. Rough waters are expected.

There are two main chances for rain that we are watching later this week. It’s highly likely there will be some timing shifts in the rain, but when they move through they could be bringing some heavier rainfall again.

Today

Damp weather is still around as you get your Monday morning started. Track where it is with our Interactive Radar! The chance of misty weather is any one spot exists through the majority of the daylight hours. It’s only around dinnertime where we begin to see all of our drizzle chances coming to an end. At this time we could possibly sneak in some spots of sun, otherwise we remain more mostly cloudy this evening.

Monday will see light drizzle remaining. (WNEM)

Temperatures are going to stay cooler today because of all of the cloud coverage and a more northerly wind. Wind gusts will be locally stronger in the northern Thumb along the shoreline where they could exceed 30 mph, but all of Mid-Michigan should expect wind gusts to at least 20 to 25 mph. As a result our highs only reach the upper 60s in the Thumb, then lower 70s for the rest of Mid-Michigan.

Monday stays cool with all of the clouds and a northerly wind. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be more partly cloudy overnight with a low of 60 degrees. The wind will slow down too with wind speeds generally only from 5 to 15 mph from the northeast. The wind will back to the northwest late in the night.

Tuesday

We’re back to much drier weather during the day with only our standard afternoon pop-up chance of rain during the afternoon. Highs will reach up to around 81 degrees with a northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Any outdoor plans will be in far better shape compared to Monday!

Tuesday will have temperatures back to the lower 80s. (WNEM)

Further Rain Potential This Week

The rest of this week sees two main chances of rainfall. These are coming in around Wednesday night and Friday evening and night as of right now. The latter chance is the better one between the two as of now too. We’ve seen the last few rains speed up in timing so we will watch for this through this week too. This would put showers starting a bit earlier Wednesday evening, then rain potentially starting earlier in the afternoon on Friday as the potential shifts in timing.

Wednesday night could potentially see rain moving through Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Wednesday night’s chance consists of showers trying to form between two low pressure systems, one to our south in the Ohio River Valley and one in northern Ontario, which is why this chance isn’t as strong as the one at the end of the week. By Friday evening and night, we’ll have a stronger disturbance in our jet stream with a low moving more-or-less right through the Great Lakes. Overall, know that there will be adjustments to these rain chances, stay tuned in the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast and with the TV5 First Alert Weather App!

The better chance of rain later this week will be around Friday evening and into the night. (WNEM)

