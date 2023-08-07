Man suspected in 2 weekend killings dies in police shooting

Police say a man suspected in two weekend homicides in southwestern Michigan has died after a police chase
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, Mich. (AP) — A man suspected in two weekend homicides in southwestern Michigan died after a police chase, authorities said.

David Algarin, 30, led police on a chase that began Sunday in St. Joseph County and ended nearby in Branch County, Sturgis police said.

“The pursuit ended in an officer-involved shooting,” police said.

No other information about Algarin’s death was released, though a news conference was planned for Monday. Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting, a typical step when a local police agency is involved in a fatal shooting.

Algarin was a suspect in two fatal shootings Saturday: the deaths of a 39-year-old woman in Sturgis and a 61-year-old man at a mobile home park, just outside city limits.

“This is a tragic situation for all involved. ... The deceased tenant was quiet, kept to himself, didn’t have much company to ever expect something like this would happen,” Sweet Lake Mobile Home Community said.

Most Read

An officer chased down a suspect, and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.
GRAPHIC: ‘A fight for his life’: Bystander helps police officer during struggle with suspect
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
Steady rain expected for much of Sunday
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested late Thursday.
Judge arrested in connection with wife’s killing
Liberty Bridge toll rates
New BCBP manager talks Liberty Bridge traffic

Latest News

FILE - This July 2022 photo shows a lab in Lansing, Mich., where the state health department...
Judge’s decision could force change in Michigan’s handling of newborn blood samples
Former Michigan GOP attorney general candidate and other Trump ally charged in election machine tampering
AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads to Michigan for Cup, Xfinity races as IndyCar goes to Music City
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Western Michigan man gets life for striking woman with pickup, leaving body in woods
Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a record budget centered on infrastructure and public health