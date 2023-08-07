Monday, Aug. 7, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Monday! We have a brand new week ahead of us and plenty to look forward to! If you missed TV5 Wake-Up, here are five things to know for the day!

1. If you’re traveling in Saginaw, road work will cause lane closures for several days. Today, city of Saginaw crews will verify water lines within the right-of-way on Mason Street between West Remington Street and Brockway Road. The closure ends Friday, Aug. 18 at 4 p.m. Traffic will shift at the site. There are other city projects that may impact your drive.

2. Rashad Trice, the man accused of kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, resulting in her death, is expected in federal court Monday, Aug. 7. at 11 a.m. to be arraigned for kidnapping and kidnapping resulting in death charges. Related to his state charges, a preliminary exam have been set for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

3. Welcome a brand new pet to your family today! The Humane Society of Midland County is holding an adoption event where you can pick your own price but you’re encourage to give what you can or donate extra. Dogs, puppies over 12 weeks, cats and kittens are included. The special lasts until Saturday, Aug. 12.

4. Rev up your engines! Tune Up Week kicks off today for the Back to the Bricks Festival. It’s a week of cruises aimed at generating excitement for the annual event in Downtown Flint. Today’s tune-up party is in Davison at The Hub. Check out the list of scheduled events.

5. Excitement is building for the first day of the 158th Annual Bay County Fair and Youth Expo. You can check out carnival rides, a free exotic animal exhibit, magic shows, motor derby and youth showing off their livestock. Opening ceremonies begin Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 11 a.m.

Be sure to start your morning with TV5 Wake-Up every weekday from 4:30 to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at Nine.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.