National emergency alert test scheduled for October

Test messages will be sent to all TVs, radios and cell phones.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new alert test is expected to happen this fall.

Everyone with a cell phone will be part of a nationwide emergency alert test done by FEMA and the FCC.

The test is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. EST on Oct. 4. It will last about a minute.

The agencies are working to avoid confusion over the alerts.

The test is to make sure all systems are good to go in the case of a national emergency.

This is the second time all cell phones will be included.

