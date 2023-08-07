National emergency alert test scheduled for October

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new alert test is expected to happen this fall.

Everyone with a cell phone will be part of a nationwide emergency alert test done by FEMA and the FCC.

The test is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. EST on Oct. 4. It will last about a minute.

The agencies are working to avoid confusion over the alerts.

The test is to make sure all systems are good to go in the case of a national emergency.

This is the second time all cell phones will be included.

