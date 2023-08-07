Police: Suspect arrested following deadly Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - One man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting death of a man on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Officers from the Flint Police Department responded to a call of a possible shooting in the 2600 block of Jannean Court in Flint on Sunday shortly after 5:30 a.m.

According to police, a man in his 30s was found outside of the apartments with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Det. Kyle Brandon at 810-237-6968. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-JAIL or on its website.

