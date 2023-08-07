Rashad Trice to appear in federal court

By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The man accused of kidnapping and killing a 2-year-old girl from Lansing is expected to be in federal court Monday.

Rashad Trice is facing charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing Wynter Cole Smith in July.

Background: Timeline of Wynter Smith’s kidnapping to the discovery of her body

Wynter was taken from her home on July 2 in Lansing. After a long search, her body was found in an alley on Detroit’s east side three days later.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, if Trice is convicted of kidnapping resulting in death, the minimum sentence is life in prison. He could also face the death penalty.

If he’s convicted of the second count of kidnapping a minor, the minimum sentence is 20 years in prison.

A Cooley Law School professor, Jeffrey Swartz, said to get the death penalty in federal court, the request has to be approved by a main justice in Washington.

“If they don’t approve the death penalty, he’s charging with the same thing the states are charging him with, and they can both convict him, but they’re going to have to be concurrent sentences. The question will be, ‘Where is he going to serve his time?”

In addition to federal charges, Trice is also facing state charges.

