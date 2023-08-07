Rookie clinches MLF Bass Pro Tour win, Angler of the Year

A rookie won the Major League Fishing Bass Pro tournament in Bay City over the weekend and clinched the Angler of the Year award by doing so.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
The win is Matt Becker’s first Bass Pro Tour win.

Becker, from Ten Mile, Tennessee, weighed a five-bass limit totaling 22 pounds and 11 ounces on Sunday to secure the win. He won $100,000 at the MLF Bass Pro Tour Minn Kota Stage Seven at Saginaw Bay Presented by Suzuki.

The win also clinched the Angler of the Year title for Becker.

“I’ve always wanted to win an Angler of the Year trophy, so that was my ultimate goal coming into this event,” Becker said. “I’m just a poor kid from Pittsburgh, but this was my dream, and I just can’t believe we did it. Anything is possible through Christ, I’ll tell you guys that. If I can do it, anybody can.”

Becker’s two-day total of 10 bass weighed 40 pounds and 9 ounces. He beat Kevin VanDam, the winningest angler of all time, by 5 pounds and 1 ounce.

The tournament was VanDam’s last Bass Pro Tour before retirement. The Michigan-native finished in second place with a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 35 pounds and eight ounces.

“This is the best field of professional anglers in the game, no doubt,” Becker said. “This field is stacked and that’s exactly why I wanted to be on the Bass Pro Tour – I wanted to fish against the best anglers in the world and see if I could prove myself and compete with them.”

