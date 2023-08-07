Shelter hosting ‘pick your price’ adoption special

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - If you’re looking to welcome a new furry friend into your family, the Humane Society of Midland County is hosting a special event.

The shelter is allowing people to pick their price for adoption fees.

In a Facebook post, the shelter said it is holding the adoption special because it is accepting 22 new faces.

If you want to adopt, the shelter said to give what you can or donate extra.

Dogs, puppies over 12-weeks-old, cats, and kittens are all included in the adoption special, which runs through Saturday, Aug. 12.

