Suspect charged for murder of 26-year-old

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting a 26-year-old man who died from his wounds.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, Flint Police responded to McLaren Hospital because a man arrived suffering gunshot wounds, police said, adding the victim was later pronounced dead. He has since been identified as 26-year-old Monte Alexander.

Police said it was determined the shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Stevenson Street in Flint.

The investigation, conducted by the Flint Police and Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit, led to the arrest of a suspect.

James Greer (Flint Police Department)

The suspect, 38-year-old James Greer, was arrested, charged, and arraigned for open murder and felony firearm.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.