Suspect charged for murder of 26-year-old

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting a 26-year-old man who died from his wounds.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, Flint Police responded to McLaren Hospital because a man arrived suffering gunshot wounds, police said, adding the victim was later pronounced dead. He has since been identified as 26-year-old Monte Alexander.

Police said it was determined the shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Stevenson Street in Flint.

The investigation, conducted by the Flint Police and Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit, led to the arrest of a suspect.

James Greer
James Greer(Flint Police Department)

The suspect, 38-year-old James Greer, was arrested, charged, and arraigned for open murder and felony firearm.

Read next:
Police: Suspect arrested following deadly Flint shooting
A sign for the Flint Police Department.
Rashad Trice pleads not guilty to federal charges
Rashad Trice faces 20 charges including murder in kidnapping, death of Lansing 2-year-old
Police: 8 people arrested following shooting at apartment complex
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Rookie clinches MLF Bass Pro Tour win, Angler of the Year
The win is Matt Becker’s first Bass Pro Tour win.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer chased down a suspect, and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.
GRAPHIC: ‘A fight for his life’: Bystander helps police officer during struggle with suspect
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
Steady rain expected for much of Sunday
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested late Thursday.
Judge arrested in connection with wife’s killing
Liberty Bridge toll rates
New BCBP manager talks Liberty Bridge traffic

Latest News

A sign for the Flint Police Department.
Police: Suspect arrested following deadly Flint shooting
Generic police lights
Man suspected in 2 weekend killings dies in police shooting
Here's a look at our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Aug. 7
Rashad Trice pleads not guilty to federal charges