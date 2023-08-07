Tune-up week kicks off for Back to the Bricks

Get your car out, enjoy local vendors, shops and visit with your community during Tune-Up Week 2023.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GENESEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Rev up those engines!

Tune-up week kicks off on Monday, Aug. 7 for the Back to the Bricks festival.

It is a week of cruises aimed at generating excitement for the annual event in downtown Flint.

Monday’s tune-up party is at the Hub in Davison.

Most of the tune-up events this week run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday’s event in Mt. Morris runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

