Water main break closes Genesee Valley mall

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee Valley Center mall is closed due to a water main break.

The mall made the closure announcement on social media shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7.

The mall said updates will be posted on its Facebook when they become available.

Read next:
FDA updates guidelines, Red Cross welcomes LGBTQ+ blood donors
Blood donation
Police K-9 paralyzed in line-of-duty crash
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury...
Suspect charged for murder of 26-year-old
James Greer
Police: Suspect arrested following deadly Flint shooting
A sign for the Flint Police Department.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 8 people arrested following shooting at apartment complex
An officer chased down a suspect, and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.
GRAPHIC: ‘A fight for his life’: Bystander helps police officer during struggle with suspect
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
Steady rain expected for much of Sunday
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested late Thursday.
Judge arrested in connection with wife’s killing

Latest News

Blood donation
FDA updates guidelines, Red Cross welcomes LGBTQ+ blood donors
Derek Pfaff had a failed suicide attempt, now he's advocating for suicide prevention awareness.
'You're not alone': Boy advocating for suicide prevention awareness
James Greer
Suspect charged for murder of 26-year-old
A sign for the Flint Police Department.
Police: Suspect arrested following deadly Flint shooting