Water main break closes Genesee Valley mall

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee Valley Center mall is closed due to a water main break.

The mall made the closure announcement on social media shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7.

The mall said updates will be posted on its Facebook when they become available.

