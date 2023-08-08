Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week rolls through mid-Michigan

The first stop of Back to the Bricks Tune Up week was in Davison at The HUB
The first stop of Back to the Bricks Tune Up week was in Davison at The HUB(WNEM)
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week is in full effect as excitement builds to the main event.

There are various attractions and activities planned in six communities from Aug. 7-12.

The week started Monday in Davison and will end Saturday in Mt. Morris. There will be stops in Flushing, Linden, Birch Run and Fenton along the way.

Live music, giveaways, vendors and classic cars will be on display for your enjoyment.

To register for Tune Up Week and to learn more about the main event, which is Aug. 14-19, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 8 people arrested following shooting at apartment complex
An officer chased down a suspect, and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.
GRAPHIC: ‘A fight for his life’: Bystander helps police officer during struggle with suspect
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
Steady rain expected for much of Sunday
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested late Thursday.
Judge arrested in connection with wife’s killing

Latest News

The PACT Act is being called the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. It...
Deadline approaching for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits
Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Aug. 7
Chris Buescher celebrates his victory during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan...
Chris Buescher wins 2nd straight NASCAR Cup race at Michigan
Michigan State Police at crime scene
‘It’s OK to grieve’: Activist hosting event to address youth gun violence