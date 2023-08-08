Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week rolls through mid-Michigan

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week is in full effect as excitement builds to the main event.

There are various attractions and activities planned in six communities from Aug. 7-12.

The week started Monday in Davison and will end Saturday in Mt. Morris. There will be stops in Flushing, Linden, Birch Run and Fenton along the way.

Live music, giveaways, vendors and classic cars will be on display for your enjoyment.

To register for Tune Up Week and to learn more about the main event, which is Aug. 14-19, click here.

