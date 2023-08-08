Boil water advisory scheduled for some Gladwin residents

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been scheduled for some Gladwin residents.

Residents on S. Silverleaf Street between Grout Street and Jay Street may experience a loss in water service starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, the city said.

Those residents will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

The scheduled advisory is due to a fire hydrant maintenance which will cause a loss of pressure in the water main, the city said.

