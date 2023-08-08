Boil water advisory scheduled for some Gladwin residents

GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been scheduled for some Gladwin residents.

Residents on S. Silverleaf Street between Grout Street and Jay Street may experience a loss in water service starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, the city said.

Those residents will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

The scheduled advisory is due to a fire hydrant maintenance which will cause a loss of pressure in the water main, the city said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.