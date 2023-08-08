Deadline approaching for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

The PACT Act is being called the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. It...
The PACT Act is being called the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. It expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.(Fox Carolina)
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A deadline is fast approaching for Michigan veterans who were exposed to toxic substances in the line of duty.

They must file a claim or submit an intent to file one by Wednesday, Aug. 9 to receive backdated health care and benefits through the Veterans Administration under the PACT Act.

The legislation passed Congress in August of last year.

It’s for any veteran who served from Vietnam through the post-9/11 era who was exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and any toxic substances.

Backdated benefits could mean big payments for veterans with large medical bills over the past year.

There is no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits.

Wednesday’s deadline is for backdated benefits only.

Affected veterans may apply online by clicking here.

They also can call the V.A. at 800-698-2411.

