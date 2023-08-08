FBI seeking information on missing sisters last seen in Houghton Lake

Iris Perez (left) and Tamara Perez (right) were last seen by a neighbor on June 28, 2023,...
Iris Perez (left) and Tamara Perez (right) were last seen by a neighbor on June 28, 2023, heading towards the woods near their home in Houghton Lake.(FBI Detroit)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of two sisters last seen in Houghton Lake.

Iris Perez, 14, and Tamara Perez, 15, were last seen by a neighbor on June 28, 2023, heading toward the woods near their home in Houghton Lake. FBI said surveillance video showed a newer model, white Jeep leaving the area at the time the two disappeared.

Until around March 2023, the sisters lived in Florida with their adoptive parents. They moved to Michigan after they were found in their biological mother’s home in Port St. Lucia, Florida.

The FBI said Iris and Tamara have connections to the following locations:

  • Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Lake Worth, Florida
  • Winchester, Tennessee
  • Houghton Lake, Michigan

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 275-5101.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a mobile home park in Hampton Township in Bay...
Stabbing suspect killed by police after firing gun at officers, police say
Police: 8 people arrested following shooting at apartment complex
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Car flies through second floor of house
James Greer
Suspect charged for murder of 26-year-old
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury...
Police K-9 paralyzed in line-of-duty crash

Latest News

Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 8
Two teens admit to gas station robbery
Michigan State Police generic
Police increasing enforcement ahead of Labor Day weekend
Several law enforcement agencies responded to a mobile home park in Hampton Township in Bay...
Stabbing suspect killed by police after firing gun at officers, police say