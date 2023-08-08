Former treasurer charged for embezzling more than $91K in taxes

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former Owosso Charter Township Treasurer is being charged with six felonies for embezzlement.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s office made the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

An investigation was initiated when several years of personal property tax shortages were discovered by the Shiawassee County Treasurer’s office, the sheriff’s office said, adding the treasurer’s office reported the findings to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.

The sheriff’s office said a forensic audit was performed by Plante Moran Wealth Management Systems, which was able to identify the schemes used by Cudney to embezzle the funds.

Cudney turned herself in to the Shiawassee County Jail and has been charged with six felonies in relation to embezzlement from 2017 to 2021.

The embezzlement came to a total of $91,173.41 in Owosso Township taxes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cudney was arraigned in the 66th District Court and released on $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

