Heart of Saginaw looking to rebuild after fire

Preparations are in the works for a new building after a fire in June destroyed a home that served thousands of inner city youth and their families.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Preparations are in the works for a new building after a fire in June destroyed a home that served thousands of inner city youth and their families.

Heart of Saginaw’s building on S. 14th Street between Annesley and Perkins has now been demolished after the June fire.

“We lost seven deep freezers and two refrigerators and all of our food. That was our biggest loss, all the other stuff is replaceable,” said Tom Thiel, co-founder of the organization.

Despite the setback, Heart of Saginaw is continuing its faith-based mission of lifting up those in need. Staff said they’ll soon continue their work in supporting the community.

“We’ll have a thing going on before they go back to school, where we’ll get a bunch of tablets in for the kids if we have a lot of supplies coming,” Theil said, “We’ll give it to the schools because that’s where they belong.”

The fire happened June 23 and took out not just a home, but a center for hope that provided groceries, clothing, furniture, hot meals, and mentoring to area children. No one was there at the time of the fire.

The organization said details on a new building will be released soon.

Heart of Saginaw is open only on Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.

