‘It’s getting old’: Flushing residents tired of frequent power outages

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - People in one neighborhood are tired of being left in the dark after seemingly every storm.

Now, the Mayor of Flushing is stepping in and is working with Consumers Energy to do something about it.

“It’s becoming a problem, it truly is. I mean if it rains, thunder, the power goes out - you almost expect it,” said Flushing resident Greg Borgerding.

Borgerding said his generator has been getting a workout lately. He said it hasn’t always been this way.

“Six, seven, eight, nine years, we had no power outages. We’d get through the storms, everything was fine. And then all of a sudden these last couple of years, it’s just been every time,” he said.

Borgerding said he sleeps with a CPAP machine that relies on electricity to run.

“I have a generator, but for some people that don’t, maybe, have that generator and need CPAP machines or medical devices, it’s getting old,” he said.

Now the Mayor of Flushing is involved. In a Facebook post made Monday, Aug. 7, he stated he had a very good discussion with Consumers Energy regarding the Somerset subdivision.

The mayor said, in part:

There is a need for additional “fusing” in the power lines. Subsequent scheduling of additional fuses will be conducted late this year and into next year. This will dramatically reduce the number of customers without power and pinpoint where the outages are more rapidly. Forestry has been contacted and expected tree trimming and removal, if necessary, to mitigate the power outage issues. Ninety-five percent of the power outage issues are related to trees and subsequent tree trimming is scheduled this year to be done.

Borgerding is glad the mayor is doing what he can to bring a resolution to this issue.

“It’s a good thing. Hopefully that will get something done, get some answers to why it’s happening so much,” he said.

Borgerding is hoping for a little piece of mind.

“Something has got to change. If it’s trees, then get the tree trimming crews in here, get it fixed. Because it’s getting really old,” he said.

In a statement to TV5, a Consumers Energy spokesperson said:

Rafael, who is our community affairs manager for Genesee and Saginaw counties, met with Mayor Karlichek yesterday to discuss resident concerns about frequent power outages in the Somerset area. Prior to that conversation we had begun strategizing how to address those concerns, and brought our plans to the mayor, which include three projects.

The first is to increase the number of fuses within the area so that when an outage occurs, fewer people are impacted.

The second is to address the primary cause of outages in the area, which is the number of old growth trees that due to their age and size cause outages through fallen limbs. While we have had the desire to trim these trees for a while, neighborhood attachment to them made the planning process difficult, but the Mayor now understands the importance of the trimming and will communicate that to the community more clearly.

Third, we identified a portion of aging underground equipment we could expedite the replacement of.

All together these efforts should significantly reduce electric disruptions in the area, and our goal is to have all three completed either by the end of this year or early next.

