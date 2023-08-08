Mother charged for sexually assaulting 3-year-old daughter

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Chesaning woman was charged after being accused of sexually assaulting her 3-year-old daughter.

Investigators seized the phone of Arielle Truckner’s boyfriend during a drug investigation and they found evidence on it of child sexual assault, the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office said.

According to the bond recommendation, Truckner confessed to sexually assaulting her 3-year-old daughter. The document also stated she allowed her boyfriend to sexually assault the 3-year-old, she planned the assaults, and they were discussed in social media conversations.

The document also states Truckner took sexual pictures of her daughter and sent them to her boyfriend.

Truckner was arraigned on July 31 on the following charges:

  • Three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 - a mandatory imprisonment of 25 years
  • Two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13
  • One count of aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material
  • One count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material
  • One count of aggravated child sexually abusive activity
  • One count of using computers to commit a crime - imprisonment of four to seven years
  • One count of using computers to do crime - imprisonment of 20 years or more or for life
  • One count of using computers to do crime - imprisonment of 10 years or more but less than 20 years

She is due back in court on Aug. 17 for a preliminary exam.

