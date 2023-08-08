New app for men helps remove stigma around mental health conversations

Men commit more than 80% of suicides
Statistics from Mental Health America show men commit more than 80% of suicides.
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the experts, mental illness is a public health crisis here in the United States. However, men don’t usually talk about their mental health struggles, leading to an increased rate of male suicides.

Here in Michigan, suicide rates are much higher for men than for women. In 2020, 1,389 people died by suicide -- men accounted for 1,099 of suicide deaths in the same year.

Statistics from Mental Health America show men commit more than 80% of suicides.

Experts agree that conversations about men’s mental health help remove the stigma and save lives.

“I realized that I was so alone – or I felt so alone...” Mental health author and speaker, Jason Wood, uses his own experience with mental illness to help other men feel comfortable talking about their struggles.

“I was going through my battle because there weren’t a lot of other men out there talking about their experience with an eating disorder in particular.”

Wood said eating disorders are the second deadliest mental illness. His eating disorder, unfortunately, led to other issues. “I began to withdraw from social situations.” Something Wood said he wasn’t talking about.

“There was also my anxiety that was keeping me from social situations as well. So, that was a very isolating factor. Mentally, I was just really, really low on myself. I had a low self-worth.”

Like Wood, men’s mental health advocate Anson Whitmer said mental health struggles haunted two of his family members. That experience led Whitmer to create an app for men. It’s called Mental.

“I lost both my uncle and my cousin on different sides of the family to suicide. And I knew that at least one of them tried to reach out for help and didn’t resonate with any of the solutions out there,” said Whitmer.

He said the app helps men beat stress, build discipline, and find purpose. Whitmer said most mental health support focuses on women and children. “No one really is connecting with men.”

Whitmer said “one report says there’s 10 to 20,000 mental health apps out there and not a single one is built for men.” He said while men make up 80% of suicides, “if we don’t figure out a way to get through to men we will never bring down the suicide crisis.”

According to Mental Health America, more people are reporting mental health concerns but only 28% were able to find care.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a mobile home park in Hampton Township in Bay...
Stabbing suspect killed by police after firing gun at officers, police say
Iris Perez (left) and Tamara Perez (right) were last seen by a neighbor on June 28, 2023,...
FBI seeking information on missing sisters last seen in Houghton Lake
‘Reckless’ driver arrested after damaging vehicles at YMCA
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
Two teens admit to gas station robbery

Latest News

Voters in Port Austin Township approved a proposal to enact an ordinance prohibiting the...
Voters approve proposal to prohibit marijuana establishments in Port Austin Twp
Voters in Tuscola County turned down a proposal to build a new county jail.
Voters turn down Tuscola Co. jail proposal again
Consumers Energy considering selling 13 hydroelectric facilities
Tuscola County Jail
Voters turn down Tuscola Co. jail proposal again
Cheeseburger in Caseville. What started out as a 3 day festival in 1998 has become a fantastic...
Preparing for Cheeseburger in Caseville, kicks off Friday!