Police increasing enforcement ahead of Labor Day weekend

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - In an effort to promote safe, sober driving ahead of the Labor Day holiday, Michigan State Police (MSP) and other police agencies across the state are increasing enforcement and communication about the dangers of impaired driving.

The participating police agencies will be conducting the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement increase over a three-week period starting Aug. 10 until Sept. 4.

According to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP), the Labor Day holiday weekend is one of the deadliest times of year relating to impaired driving deaths.

In 2022, there were 9,331 alcohol-involved crashes, with 322 of them resulting in death, according to the MSP Criminal Justice Information Center. There were 2,452 drug-involved crashes with 249 of them resulting in death.

Also in 2022, about 40 percent of deaths on roadways involved alcohol and/or drugs, according to the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute. In all crashes over the holiday weekend, 11 people died, OHSP said, adding one person was killed in an alcohol-involved crash every 27 hours.

From 2018 to 2022 over the period of the Labor Day holiday weekend, 40 drivers were killed in crashes - one-third of the drivers killed were alcohol impaired, OHSP said.

“The aim of the enforcement campaign is to drastically reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving,” said Katie Bower, director of OHSP. “This should be a time for friends and family to enjoy the final days of summer. Driving impaired is a choice. We are encouraging people to make the right choice and find a sober ride home if they plan on using an impairing substance.”

During the enforcement period, officers will be watching for motorists under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Michigan law prohibits any motorist to drive who has a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, OHSP said, adding motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired.

