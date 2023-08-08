Pop-up showers Tuesday afternoon & warming back up

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Conditions today are going to be back to what we’d normally expect for this time of year! Although yesterday evening did clear up nicely, much of the earlier parts of the day were still gloomy and cool. We’ll make a return to the 80s this afternoon with our standard afternoon pop-up shower chance.

There are still two more chances of rain we’re watching through the rest of this workweek. These line up on Wednesday night and Friday evening and night. The Friday chance is still the better of the two, take a peek in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

Today

Skies are starting off partly to mostly clear with comfortable temperatures just on either side of 60 degrees. Temperatures increase into the middle 70s by noon, then eventually up to around 82 degrees for our high temperatures. Today’s wind will be northwesterly with a speed of 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Highs Tuesday reach into the lower 80s. (WNEM)

Most of today’s pop-up showers will be near our southern row of counties. If you’re heading to the Back to the Bricks Tune-Up event in Flushing this evening, you will need to keep an eye out for these showers. Download the TV5 First Alert Weather App to have live radar right in the palm of your hand while you’re out there! Importantly, if your car has a removable roof panel or t-tops, bring those panels with you just in case a shower comes right over Flushing. If you’re attending the Bay County Fair, you might dodge most -- if not all -- of the showers today.

Tuesday just sees pop-up afternoon showers. (WNEM)

Tonight

Once the heating of the day is lost we’ll see any showers coming to an end with skies also clearing out. Lows will settle to around 59 degrees with a calm wind overnight. It’ll be a good windows-open night!

Wednesday

Much of our Wednesday remains mostly sunny with pleasant conditions overall! For Flint Community Schools getting back in session, there will be no worries weather-wise for all bus stops. Have a great first day! Highs will reach up to around 84 degrees on Wednesday afternoon with a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Wednesday will see highs near 84 degrees. (WNEM)

There is a chance we see a couple of showers in the evening on Wednesday, but this timeframe has been drying out just a bit more with the best chance of showers then holding off until Wednesday night. These showers will hold into Thursday morning but clear out fairly quick by noon Thursday.

Wednesday night sees more showers moving through Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.