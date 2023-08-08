Rapper Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced on day two of hearing in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet three years ago, which the star says has left her struggling emotionally ever since.

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” Megan said in a statement read by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta during Monday’s all-day session. “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

The hip-hop star, who testified during the trial, said she struggled with whether she would appear to give the statement in person, but said she “simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again.”

She asked that her absence not be taken as a sign of indifference, and urged Judge David Herriford to issue a stiff sentence.

The judge had been expected to sentence Lanez Monday at a hearing that often can take only a couple of hours, but the proceedings turned into a marathon two-day session after Herriford had attorneys for the two sides argue each factor of his potential sentence. The judge also allowed seven witnesses, including Lanez’s father and the mother of his 6-year-old son, to give statements on Lanez’s charitable giving, his childhood trauma, and his loving parenting.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to hand down a 13-year sentence to the 31-year-old Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson. Lanez was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Lawyers for Lanez said in a sentencing memo that he should get only probation and be released from jail to enter a residential substance abuse program. They plan to appeal his conviction.

Several issues remain to be debated and decided before sentencing, which means Lanez is unlikely to learn his fate until Tuesday afternoon.

Megan testified during the trial that Lanez had fired the gun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding in summer 2020. The pair had left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 8 people arrested following shooting at apartment complex
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Car flies through second floor of house
James Greer
Suspect charged for murder of 26-year-old
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury...
Police K-9 paralyzed in line-of-duty crash
A sign for the Flint Police Department.
Police: Suspect arrested following deadly Flint shooting

Latest News

Submit your photos and videos to our website for a chance to be featured on TV5 Wake-Up!
Submit your back-to-school photos to TV5 Wake-Up!
Attend the Au Gres Chamber of Commerce meeting tonight at 7 p.m. to discuss a possible walleye...
Possible walleye tournament could come to Au Gres
A copy of the book “And Tango Makes Three” is photographed on a bookstore shelf in Chicago,...
Florida school board reverses decision nixing access to children’s book about a male penguin couple
Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week is in full effect as excitement builds to the main event.
Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week rolls through mid-Michigan
The Mobility Wallet program is offering free rides to help veterans get to and from critical...
Michigan Mobility Wallet launches