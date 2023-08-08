‘Reckless’ driver arrested after damaging vehicles at YMCA

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - One person has been arrested after driving “erratically” and “recklessly” in the parking lot of the Saginaw YMCA’s parking lot, which resulted in damage to several vehicles, the YMCA said.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, the YMCA became aware of a vehicle driving recklessly in its parking lot. The driver caused damage to seven vehicles, the business said.

Police and fire units responded promptly and the driver was arrested.

The YMCA said it is not known whether the driver was impaired, under the influence, or having a medical event.

New security cameras on the property were effective in capturing the incident and will provide key evidence, the YMCA said, adding those with damaged vehicles will have a copy of the police reports.

“As far as we know, this is a random and isolated event,” the YMCA said. “We will continue to monitor safety and security for our members and community.”

