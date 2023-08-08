Stabbing suspect shot by police after firing gun at officers, police say

HAMPTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Several law enforcement agencies responded to a mobile home park in Hampton Township in Bay County early Tuesday morning for reports of a stabbing.

It happened about 1:30 a.m. at Saginaw Bay Estates on Mary Court, Hampton Township Police Chief Bryan Benchley said.

Police officers were entering a trailer when a male suspect across the street started shooting at them, Benchley said, adding the officers took cover.

The suspect continued to fire bullets at the trailer for about an hour and a half, Benchley said, adding the suspect was shot by police.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Prior to police arriving, the suspect broke into a trailer and stabbed a woman, Benchley said, adding the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The woman was treated for her injuries and released.

Police believe there were children in the home at the time of the stabbing.

Michigan State Police and the Bay County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

