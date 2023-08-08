Support Hurley Medical Center by eating Panda Express

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Fast-food American-Chinese chain Panda Express will donate 25% of online and app orders to Hurley Medical Center on Tuesday, Aug. 8 for its Panda Care Days initiative.

Panda Cares Day is the philanthropic arm of Panda Restaurant Group. It is committed to serving communities by providing food, funding and volunteer services to underserved youth and disaster relief efforts.

Hurley Children’s Hospital welcomed Panda Express associates in July to celebrate a $550,000 fundraising commitment to the Panda Cares Center of Hope within the hospital’s Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit. The center offers a special space for teens, which address each child’s entire well-being, including their mental, emotional, physical and spiritual needs.

Inside the 14-bed Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit, Hurley experts provide compassionate support during stressful times and help children cope more effectively with life issues, mental health distress, instability, and depression, according to the press release. Since the unit’s opening in late 2022, more than 384 adolescents struggling with behavioral medical issues have been treated.

Use the code “PCD2023″ in the mobile app or online on Aug. 8 only to give back to Hurley Children’s Hospital.

Learn more at: https://pandaex.press/pcd2023.

