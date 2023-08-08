Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Tuesday morning to you! We’re previewing the primary election in Michigan today. Polls open at 7 a.m. Hope you’ll enjoy the day ahead with 80-degree temps making a return!

1. It’s Election Day! There are special elections for select communities and polling places are open at 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can register to vote in-person at your local clerk’s office until 8 p.m. For a look at special ballot measures, check out our article here.

2. Attorney Ven Johnson is expected to highlight a first-of-its-kind ruling by a Michigan judge. A lawsuit filed by a man who lives with life-altering health conditions after getting a COVID-19 vaccine contaminated with glass particles. The press conference is set for 10:30 a.m.

3. Genesee Valley Center is still closed until further notice. The business reported a water main break and said on Facebook it will post updates as they become available. The mall just suffered a water main break in December 2022.

4. The 158th Annual Bay County Fair and Youth Expo begins today! There are carnival rides, exotic animals, magic shows and so much more. Parking and admission are free! Grandstand events are $15 for adults, $5 for kids 5to-11-years-old, and kids under 5-years-old get in for free. Check out the official website for more.

5. Today, Panda Express is giving back for Panda Cares Day. The fast-food restaurant is donating 25% of it’s online and mobile app orders to Hurley Children’s Hospital. If you’d like to participate, use the code “PCD2023″ in the app or online. Check out the latest here.

