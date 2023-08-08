Tuesday is Election Day! What is on your ballot?

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - It is primary Election Day in Michigan! Several Mid-Michigan communities have local races, millage or bond proposals. Here is a sample of what to expect at your polling place Tuesday, Aug. 8.

GENESEE COUNTY

The City of Burton will vote for four city council members. They include:

2023 Burton City Council Primary Election Day, Aug. 8, 2023 Joe Davis Steven D. Heffner Greg Fenner Sandy O’Dell Chuck Loader Tom Martinbianco Candice Miller Trevor Rodgers Gary J. Wines

GLADWIN COUNTY

Gladwin County has four proposals on the Aug. 8 ballot. Residents will decide on a conservation district, whether or not to extend Michigan State University education programs, upgrades to roads and bridges, and the public safety millage to improve law enforcement.

Conservation District Proposal Voters will vote on a tax limitation on general property taxes to be increased by 0.1500 mill - or $0.15 per $1,000 of taxable value. It’s for a five-year period beginning in 2024 through 2028, for the purpose of funding Gladwin Conservation District programs. If approved and levied, the millage will raise an estimated $163,000 services in the first calendar year of the levy.

Michigan State University Extension Millage Renewal Proposal Shall the County of Gladwin continue to levy up to .11 mill (eleven cents per $1,000.00 of taxable valuation) for the purpose of sustaining 4·H youth development, agriculture and agribusiness, health and nutrition and other community education programs through Michigan State University Extension services within Gladwin County, shall the County increase the limitation in the total amount of ad valorem taxes which may be imposed for all purposes upon real and personal property in the County, as provided in the Michigan Constitution of 1963, as amended, which would result in a renewal levy of up to 0.11 mills ($0.11 per $1,000) of taxable valuation, for a period of five (5) years, in the years 2024 to 2028 inclusive. This levy is estimated to raise One Hundred Twenty-One Thousand dollars ($121,000.00) in the first year.

County Road and Bridge Millage Renewal Ballot Question Shall Gladwin County continue to levy 1.9916 mills (1.9917 per $1,000.00 of taxable value, originally two (2) mills, subject to Headlee Amendment Reduction) on property located in Gladwin County for a period of six (6) years, a renewal millage. This millage would be levied beginning with the 2024 tax year, through 2029 tax levy year (inclusive), which will raise in the first year an estimated $2,392,272, to be used for the purposes of improvements and construction of roads & bridges within Gladwin County. This levy would be collected on the winter tax bill of 2024, and thereafter. A portion of these revenues may be captured by any applicable Tax Increment Financing Authority constituted under the law.

Law Enforcement Public Safety Millage Request To fund Gladwin County Law Enforcement services in Gladwin County, shall the constitutional limitation on the total taxes which may be assessed each year upon all property within the County of Gladwin, Michigan be increased by up to 1 1/2 mills ($1.50 per $1,000.00 of state taxable valuation), for a period of six (6) years, from 2023 through 2028, inclusive, commencing with the December 2023 tax collection. If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated additional $1,794,253.51 in the first calendar year of the levy, based on state taxable valuation. If approved and levied, a portion of the millage monies raised in respective jurisdictions may be captured by any Tax Increment Financing Authorities, pursuant to State law.



HURON COUNTY

Port Austin Township residents will vote on an ordinance to prohibit the location and operation of marijuana facilities.

Port Austin Township Proposal Shall the Township of Port Austin enact an ordinance completely prohibiting the location and operation of marihuana establishments within Port Austin Township, as defined in Michigan and Taxation of Marihuana Act MCL 333.27951 et.seq? This ordinance requires a vote on the prohibition of recreational marihuana businesses in Port Austin Township.

Meade Township Tax Limitation Millage Renewal Proposal As a renewal of the rate previously approved by the electors which expires with the 2023 tax levy, shall the previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution on all general ad valorem taxes within Meade Township be renewed at 1.00 mill ($1.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value) for a period of 5 years, 2024 through 2028 inclusive, for the purpose of construction, improvement, dust control, and maintenance of roads in the Township, and shall the Township levy said millage which will raise an estimated $39,958.00 in the first year?



ISABELLA COUNTY

Isabella County residents are voting on a school bond proposal that would furnish and improve buildings, facilities, and equipment.

Beal City Public Schools Bond Proposal Shall Beal City Public Schools, Isabella County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Eleven Million Dollars ($11,000,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to school facilities; remodeling, furnishing, and refurnishing and equipping and re-equipping school facilities; acquiring and installing instructional technology; erecting, equipping, preparing, developing, and improving athletic fields and facilities, playgrounds, sidewalks, parking areas, driveways, and sites; and purchasing school buses? The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2023 is 3.50 mills ($3.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twelve (12) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 4.35 mills ($4.35 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $2,869,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)



MIDLAND COUNTY

Midland County voters in some precincts will vote on a bond proposal for Meridian Public Schools to bring upgrades to school buildings and equipment.

Meridian Public Schools Bond Proposal Shall Meridian Public Schools, Midland County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Seventeen Million Four Hundred Thousand Dollars ($17,400,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to and remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings and facilities; acquiring and installing instructional technology in school buildings; purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, improving, and equipping playgrounds and sites? The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2023, under current law, is -0-mills ($0.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-eight (28) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.49 mills ($1.49 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principle amount of that borrowing is $9,272,011 and the estimated total interest to be paid thereon is $15,756,803. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is 26 years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 7 mills. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $30,550,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is approximately $2,603,522. (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)



SAGINAW COUNTY

Saginaw County voters in Carrollton Township will vote on an operating millage for Carrollton Public Schools.

Carrollton Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance and restores millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Carrollton Public Schools, Saginaw County, Michigan, be renewed by 17.7164 mills ($17.7164 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2024 to 2033, inclusive, and also be increased by .2836 mill ($0.2836 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 11 years, 2023 to 2033, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and .2836 mill is levied in 2023 is approximately $9,752 and 18 mills are levied in 2024 is approximately $631,304 (this millage is to renew millage that will expire with the 2023 levy and to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963)?



SHIAWASSEE COUNTY

Shiawassee County residents will either vote on an Owosso Public Schools sinking fund, a bond proposal for Morrice Area Schools, or both.

Owosso Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Owosso Public Schools, Shiawassee County, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed 3 mills ($3.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2024 to 2028, inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for, and the construction or repair of, school buildings, for school security improvements, for the acquisition or upgrading of technology and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $1,909,770?

Morrice Area Schools Bond Proposal Shall Morrice Area Schools, Shiawassee, Livingston and Ingham Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Seven Million Ten Thousand Dollars ($7,010,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of:remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re equipping school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology in school buildings; and preparing, developing, improving, and equipping playgrounds, athletic fields and facilities, and sites?The following is for informational purposes only:The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2023, under current law, is -0- mills ($0.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-four (24) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.30 mills ($2.30 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principal amount of that borrowing is $2,062,138 and the estimated total interest to be paid thereon is $1,895,670. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is 16 years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 7 mills. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $8,635,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is approximately $1,071,591.(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)



TUSCOLA COUNTY

Tuscola County residents will vote again on a new county jail and sheriff’s facility, after the proposal failed in November 2022.

New County Jail And Sheriff’s Facility Bond Proposition Shall the County of Tuscola, State of Michigan, borrow the principal sum not to exceed Forty-Four Million Dollars ($44,000,000), and issue its unlimited tax general obligation bonds, in one or more series, payable in not to exceed thirty (30) years, to pay the cost of constructing, furnishing and equipping a new Tuscola County Jail and Sheriff’s Facility, including parking, landscaping, access roadways and other appurtenances? If approved, the estimated millage to be levied the first year is 0.9800 mills ($0.98 per $1,000 of taxable value) and the estimated simple average annual millage rate required to retire the bonds is 0.9521 mills ($0.95 per $1,000 of taxable value).



Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. You can register to vote up until 8 p.m. at your local clerk’s office. For more information, go to Michigan Voter Information Center.

