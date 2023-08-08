Two teens admit to gas station robbery

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two teenagers admitted to robbing a gas station in Midland County.

The robbery happened at the Pump and Shop Oil City gas station, located at 5538 W. Isabella Road in Greendale Township, about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The two teenagers, ages 14 and 17, entered the store wearing masks and demanded cash and electronic cigarettes from the clerk, Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene said.

The teens mentioned having a gun, but a gun was not displayed, Greene said, adding the clerk complied and the teens fled the scene on foot.

Investigators responded to the scene but were unable to locate the suspects at that time.

On Monday, Aug. 7, deputies received information that led to the identification of the two teens.

The teens, who live outside of Midland County, and their parents cooperated with investigators. The teens admitted to committing the robbery, Greene said.

Investigators also recovered evidence and stolen property during the investigation.

The teens were not arrested since they were with their parents and cooperated with investigators, Greene said.

Read next:
Police increasing enforcement ahead of Labor Day weekend
Michigan State Police generic
Stabbing suspect killed by police after firing gun at officers, police say
Several law enforcement agencies responded to a mobile home park in Hampton Township in Bay...
Pregnant woman’s arrest in carjacking case spurs call to end Detroit police facial recognition
Porcha Woodruff, 32, says she was falsely arrested when she was eight months pregnant and...
Mobility wallet programs helps veterans find transportation
The program says it wants to expand to include non-veterans as well.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a mobile home park in Hampton Township in Bay...
Stabbing suspect killed by police after firing gun at officers, police say
Police: 8 people arrested following shooting at apartment complex
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Car flies through second floor of house
James Greer
Suspect charged for murder of 26-year-old
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury...
Police K-9 paralyzed in line-of-duty crash

Latest News

Michigan State Police generic
Police increasing enforcement ahead of Labor Day weekend
Several law enforcement agencies responded to a mobile home park in Hampton Township in Bay...
Stabbing suspect killed by police after firing gun at officers, police say
Several law enforcement agencies responded to a mobile home park in Hampton Township in Bay...
Stabbing suspect shot by police after firing gun at officers, police say
Panda Express is donating 25% of app and online orders to Hurley Medical Center.
Today is Panda Cares Day to support Hurley Medical Center