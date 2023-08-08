Two teens admit to gas station robbery

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two teenagers admitted to robbing a gas station in Midland County.

The robbery happened at the Pump and Shop Oil City gas station, located at 5538 W. Isabella Road in Greendale Township, about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The two teenagers, ages 14 and 17, entered the store wearing masks and demanded cash and electronic cigarettes from the clerk, Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene said.

The teens mentioned having a gun, but a gun was not displayed, Greene said, adding the clerk complied and the teens fled the scene on foot.

Investigators responded to the scene but were unable to locate the suspects at that time.

On Monday, Aug. 7, deputies received information that led to the identification of the two teens.

The teens, who live outside of Midland County, and their parents cooperated with investigators. The teens admitted to committing the robbery, Greene said.

Investigators also recovered evidence and stolen property during the investigation.

The teens were not arrested since they were with their parents and cooperated with investigators, Greene said.

