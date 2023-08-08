Warm & bright Wednesday, showers return late

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a pretty nice Tuesday after a soggy finish to the weekend and some lingering gloominess on Monday.

However, we’re not completely clear this evening as isolated showers and storms have developed. While not everyone will see rain this evening, it’s worth checking in on the radar once in awhile if you plan on being outside. As we head into Wednesday, we should remain fairly quiet, and we’ll heat up a little bit more.

This Evening & Overnight

If you do plan on heading out this evening, know that you can always keep tabs on the storms using our Interactive Radar. At this time, we do not expect severe weather this evening, with the main issue in any storm being heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning.

Like many days we’ve seen lately, these showers and storms should diminish the farther we get from sunset tonight, which is roughly 8:49 PM.

Low temperatures tonight will be in the 50s and 60s. (WNEM)

Skies will clear overnight, and temperatures that have managed to climb into the upper 70s to middle 80s this afternoon will drop into the 50s for most areas. Winds will be light to calm overnight. Some patchy fog is possible.

Wednesday

A few isolated showers are possible Wednesday PM, but a better chance will exist overnight. (WNEM)

We expect a mainly dry day on Wednesday, with mostly sunny to completely sunny skies in the morning, with partly to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon and early evening. We will be caught between two systems to our west on Tuesday evening, one moving south of us on Wednesday and one moving to our north.

We will be caught between two systems Wednesday night, one north of us, and one south of us. (WNEM)

In between, there seems to be a very small chance for an isolated shower tomorrow evening, however, the better chance will likely come overnight into Thursday morning as the cold frontal system to our north drops through.

Highs on Wednesday will remain warm in the 80s. (WNEM)

During the day, we should see highs climb into the lower and middle 80s for Wednesday afternoon, with a southwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 20 miles per hour. Humidity levels will rise a bit on Wednesday, but shouldn’t reach miserable levels.

The best chance for rain will be into Thursday morning as a cold front drops through the area. (WNEM)

With the front coming through, bringing at the very least some extra clouds on Wednesday night, expect a more mild night with lows in the 60s for most areas.

