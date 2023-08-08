Woman charged for sexually assaulting 3-year-old

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Chesaning woman was charged after being accused of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old.

Investigators seized the phone of Arielle Truckner’s boyfriend during a drug investigation and they found evidence on it of child sexual assault, the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office said.

According to the bond recommendation, Truckner confessed to sexually assaulting a 3-year-old. The document also stated her boyfriend sexually assaulted the 3-year-old, she planned the assaults, and they were discussed in social media conversations.

The document also states Truckner took sexual pictures of the child and sent them to her boyfriend.

Truckner was arraigned on July 31 on the following charges:

Three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 - a mandatory imprisonment of 25 years

Two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13

One count of aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material

One count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material

One count of aggravated child sexually abusive activity

One count of using computers to commit a crime - imprisonment of four to seven years

One count of using computers to do crime - imprisonment of 20 years or more or for life

One count of using computers to do crime - imprisonment of 10 years or more but less than 20 years

She is due back in court on Aug. 17 for a preliminary exam.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.