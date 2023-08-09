Afternoon crash caused traffic back up on M-13

BAY CO. (WNEM) - A crash on M-13 had traffic backed up in Kawkawlin Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the afternoon on, Wednesday, Aug. 9, on M-13 across the road from Saginaw Bay Plastics.

TV5 crews spotted a motorcycle on its side and traffic was backed up.

M-13 crash (WNEM)

