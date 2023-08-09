Afternoon crash caused traffic back up on M-13

A crash on M-13 had traffic backed up in Kawkawlin.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CO. (WNEM) - A crash on M-13 had traffic backed up in Kawkawlin Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the afternoon on, Wednesday, Aug. 9, on M-13 across the road from Saginaw Bay Plastics.

TV5 crews spotted a motorcycle on its side and traffic was backed up.

M-13 crash
M-13 crash(WNEM)

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

Read next:
Councilman Eric Mays allowed to rejoin city council meetings despite suspension
Councilman Eric Mays at special Flint meeting.
State warning consumers of third-party billing fees, delayed payments
Garcia has worked for DIFS for more than 14 years and has served as Deputy General Counsel in...
Sheriff announces latest GHOST arrests, statistics
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the latest GHOST arrests on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Police find Livingston County woman days after car crash
Livingston County Sheriff's Vehicle

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a mobile home park in Hampton Township in Bay...
Stabbing suspect killed by police after firing gun at officers, police say
Iris Perez (left) and Tamara Perez (right) were last seen by a neighbor on June 28, 2023,...
FBI seeking information on missing sisters last seen in Houghton Lake
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
‘Reckless’ driver arrested after damaging vehicles at YMCA
Two teens admit to gas station robbery

Latest News

Councilman Eric Mays allowed to rejoin city council meetings despite suspension
Councilman Eric Mays allowed to rejoin city council meetings despite suspension
Afternoon crash caused traffic back up on M-13
Afternoon crash caused traffic back up on M-13
Sheriff announces latest GHOST arrests, statistics
Does your child want to learn how to play the cello, violin, or bass? If so, it's time to get...
Saginaw Strings accepting new musicians