Au Gres-Sims football team preps for season with ‘beach practice’

In two weeks, high school football regular season will start and one team is preparing in a unique way.
By Mark Pearson and Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Au Gres-Sims is getting ready for their season in the water and in the sand. They like to call it their “beach practice” right on Lake Huron.

The Wolverines were out working in the hot sun and running through distinctive drills.

Some drills were hose wrestling, chasing fumbles in the water, sand obstacle courses, and even racing to smooth out a giant pile of soil.

The players said while this practice is much tougher than traditional practices, it’s one they wouldn’t trade for the world.

“Every year it’s kind of something we look forward to, but also kind of dread, because we all know right in the first beginning weeks of practice we got our beach practice and it’s pretty grueling,” said senior, wide receiver/safety Cole Pendred. “All the conditioning stuff we do, but the coaches have a lot of games going on that turn it into more fun.”

The head coach also shared his thoughts about the beach practice.

“It’s just a good time. It gets them out of the normal, everyday running in the grass, playing in the dirt. It gives them something a little bit different and have a little bit of fun with it,” said head coach Brian Sanchez.

