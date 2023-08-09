Consumers Energy considering selling 13 hydroelectric facilities

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy announced it’s considering selling its 13 hydroelectric facilities as it continues to evaluate the future of the dams and considers all options to maintain the dam reservoirs.

Consumers Energy held a series of public meetings with community members and local leaders about the dams’ future last year. After hearing community feedback, the energy provider is exploring all options to safely maintain the reservoirs—the lakes created by the dams.

“After numerous conversations over the past year, it is clear the reservoirs are important for economic and recreational opportunities in these communities across Michigan,” said Norm Kapala, Consumers Energy’s vice president of generation operations. “But we also know that the current model for financing our hydroelectric power operations requires customers to pay more than nine times for the cost of energy compared to other sources of generation.”

“Today’s announcement is an initial step we need to take to learn more about what selling the facilities might look like. If we choose to move forward and sell these facilities, our intention is to minimize the cost burden for customers while keeping the recreational and economic benefits for our communities. No final decision has been made, and we continue to explore all options.”

Consumers Energy began working with local officials and meeting with community leaders last year as licenses for the company’s dams begin to expire in 11 years.

According to Consumers Energy, its 13 dams together produce less than 1 percent of Energy used by the energy provider’s nearly 2 million customers, and they are several times more expensive than other energy sources.

Consumers Energy is planning another series of public community meetings later this summer and into the fall to collect community feedback and discuss what a potential sale of the dams would mean, as well as other options continuing to be considered.

For meeting details, to provide comments and more information about the process, visit Consumers Energy’s website.

Consumers Energy’s 30 to 40-year federal operating licenses on the Muskegon, Manistee, Grand, Kalamazoo and Au Sable rivers are set to expire from 2034 through 2041.

