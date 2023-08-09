Councilman Eric Mays allowed to rejoin city council meetings despite suspension

Flint City Councilman Eric Mays is now allowed to join city council meetings despite being suspended.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint City Councilman Eric Mays is now allowed to join city council meetings despite being suspended.

A judge granted the permission at the request from Mays’ lawyers on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

However, Mays will have to act in a professional manner in order to stay at the meetings and was ordered not to interrupt them.

Mays was suspended until Sept. 1 at the request of the council.

The suspension took place during a special city council meeting on Monday, July 31.

