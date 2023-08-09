Councilman Eric Mays allowed to rejoin city council meetings despite suspension

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint City Councilman Eric Mays is now allowed to join city council meetings despite being suspended.

A judge granted the permission at the request from Mays’ lawyers on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

However, Mays will have to act in a professional manner in order to stay at the meetings and was ordered not to interrupt them.

Mays was suspended until Sept. 1 at the request of the council.

The suspension took place during a special city council meeting on Monday, July 31.

