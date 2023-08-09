Dozens of shops still closed due to Genesee Valley Center water main breaks

Water main break closes Genesee Valley mall
By La'Nita Brooks and Meg McLeod
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee Valley Center is shut down for another day as crews work to repair two water main breaks.

The Flint Township fire marshal told TV5 Tuesday the breaks happened outside the mall early Sunday afternoon. He said one was in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble and the other was about 100 yards from Macy’s.

The fire marshal said, because the water is shut off, that means the building doesn’t have a working fire suppression system and, thus, dozens of businesses have to remain closed until it’s working again.

He added one water main is already fixed, there is no damage to the inside of the mall and the pipes in question are Genesee Valley Center’s responsibility and not Flint Township’s.

People in the area had mixed reactions to the news. While one called it “detrimental” for the area, another person said they don’t see the need for a mall anymore with the rise of online shopping.

This is the second water main break in less than a year that has forced the mall to close.

Genesee Valley Center said it would post updates on its Facebook page as soon as they are available.

TV5 has reached out to Genesee Valley Center for comment, but we have not heard back.

