Federal proposal offers more money for Michigan farmers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A newly introduced bill at the federal levels hopes to meet the needs of specialty crop farmers in Michigan.

Lead by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (D-Michigan), the Specialty Crop Security Act would enhance the current Specialty Crop Block Grant program, which provides funding opportunities to specialty crop producers.

Peppers, berries, squash, cherries, and apples; they’re all familiar foods for people in Michigan, but they may not know the effort it takes to farm them.

“Post Covid here, farming is totally different,” said Robert Reese of Reese Farms in Lansing. “Our costs are absolutely through the roof, labor rates are up, a lot of challenges with supply chain.”

Having grown up on a family farm herself, Congresswoman Slotkin wants to ensure family operations like Reese Farms can stay fruitful. Not just for the farms themselves, but for the sake of agriculture in Michigan.

“We have generations of people who go to the grocery store now but have no idea how difficult it is to bring amazing produce to the market,” she said.

With every season comes a different specialty crop for Michiganders to look forward to. Over time, those produce items have become a defining characteristic of the state. By expanding already-established grant opportunities, Congresswoman Slotkin hopes to keep the specialty crop industry growing for a long time.

“That’s our specialty, that’s our thing, that’s our brand,” she said. “So we want to double down, and make sure we always support specialty crop farmers.”

The Congresswoman’s proposed Specialty Crop Security Act would increase funding for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program by $15 million to $100 million per year. It would also improve outreach efforts by organizations issuing the grants and would push for more competition amongst specialty crop growers.

Reese Farms specializes in sweet corn, but they also produce field corn, pumpkins and farm-raised beef. The addition of sweet corn to the farm’s crop began as a way for Robert Reese’s grandmother to bring in extra summer income, but he said it soon proved to be a moneymaker, year after year. However, it takes hard labor and long hours to harvest.

“We depend on the land, and so we would not do anything to the land that would harm it in any way, because we need it here,” Reese said.

Already a multigenerational farm, Reese said support of any kind at the state or federal level could mean success for their farmers of the future.

“We’ve been here for many generations, and the next generation’s coming along,” he said. “We want it to be just as productive for them as well.”

Congresswoman Slotkin said the Specialty Crop Security Act is a bipartisan proposal, and she’s confident in its eventual passing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.