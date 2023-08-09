A few showers Thursday, but plenty of dry time

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a fairly pleasant day up to this point, with only a few isolated showers here and there.

Temperatures have surged back into the 80s this afternoon and humidity levels have remained tolerable, providing a nice summer day! A few more showers are possible tonight and tomorrow, but we don’t expect either time frame to be a total wash. As we wrap up the workweek however, we will have a better chance for showers and storms on Friday.

This Evening & Overnight

If you have plans outdoors tonight, don’t cancel them. Our shower chance this evening is relatively small, and appears even smaller than last night. But we are seeing areas of rain on radar, so we can’t tell you it will be completely dry, so just stay aware.

Although some extra clouds have moved in and we do expect them to pass through overnight, there seems to be a little wild fire smoke mixed in, so there may be some added haze getting in the way of some of the available sun tonight.

Lows will drop into the 50s and 60s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s to start the evening, before dropping into the 50s and 60s for overnight lows. Winds will be light and variable as the front moves into the area through the night.

For the most part, showers should remain a here and there thing through the first half of the night, with chances increasing toward Thursday morning as the front gets closer. Even then, it’s not our expectation at this time that everyone sees rain.

Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning. (WNEM)

The most likely time frame for showers will come during the morning on Thursday, though there are signs that we’ll have a we’ll have to watch for the development of at least some isolated to widely scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening.

A few spotty showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon. (WNEM)

Right now, the severe weather threat appears low, though it’s right on the border of what could be a Marginal Risk with strong winds aloft, so we’ll keep an eye on that threat.

High temperatures on Thursday are expected to be cooler than Wednesday. (WNEM)

Highs on Thursday are expected to remain mostly in the 70s behind the cold front, with a northwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally gusting to 20 miles per hour.

Clearer skies should take over Thursday evening if they haven’t already for the afternoon, with lows settling into the 50s for most.

Friday

We’ll see some sun to start Friday, but we do expect clouds to gradually build in from west to east through the day, eventually becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon and evening. As the area of low pressure gets closer, showers and thunderstorms will eventually follow the clouds.

Rain is expected to be around the area on Friday evening. *only a simulation* (WNEM)

Right now, we think the morning is dry, with the afternoon and evening the more likely time for these areas of rain to move in. Showers will also likely continue into Friday night and early Saturday, so if you do have outdoor plans on Friday evening, plan for a back up plan or stay tuned.

Ahead of the rain, highs on Friday will jump into the upper 70s, though some 80s look reasonable if we can hold rain off until later in the evening.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.