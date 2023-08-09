Gorgeous Wednesday with only a small shower chance tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Easy-going weather is shaping up for our Wednesday, perfect for the first day of school for Flint Community Schools! We’ll stay warm with a lot of sun, fairly typical weather for this time of year. There is a small chance of showers tonight, it’s a slightly better chance overnight, but the issue is that we’re stuck between two low pressure systems so we’re lacking the forcing to make any worthwhile rain. The best chance of rain this week still comes in on Friday, take a check of the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

The day is starting off clear so all of the bus stops in Flint are in great shape! We’ll have temperatures beginning around 59 degrees in Flint. Temperatures today will even out-do Tuesday by a couple degrees, most of us landing around 84 degrees for our high temperatures . We’ll have a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph on occasion.

High clouds move in for the afternoon creating the mostly sunny, filtered sunshine. An isolated pop-up shower is possible starting around 3-4 PM, but it’s a very low chance so plan on staying mostly -- if not completely -- dry! This means nice weather for the Bay County Fair and Back to the Bricks Tune Up Party in Linden this evening.

Tonight

Shower chances will slightly increase overnight but like mentioned above, the main issue is that we don’t have a lot of forcing for showers tonight. This is because we’re threading the needle between two low pressure systems: one in Ontario and the other in the Ohio River Valley. At best, we’ll likely see showers turning scattered briefly after 3 or 4 AM, but even into Thursday morning our rain coverage is likely to be more sparse. Lows fall to around 62 degrees with a light southwest wind.

Thursday

Those showers will be wrapping up as the morning progresses, but there is the possibly for a few lingering showers in the northern Thumb into the early afternoon. This would be immediately behind the cold front which passes through around 8 to 9 AM, so any of those showers would be lake/bay enhanced.

Highs will reach up to around 79 degrees with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph. It will feel very pleasant into the afternoon with lower humidity still holding!

