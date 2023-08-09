Man charged for killing girlfriend’s duck, domestic violence

A Clio man has been charged for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s pet duck to intimidate her following an argument.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Clio man has been charged for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s pet duck to intimidate her following an argument.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said last weekend, Michael Lee Humphries got into argument with his girlfriend during a concert in Ohio and they argued on the way back to Clio.

Michael Lee Humphries
Michael Lee Humphries(WNEM)

The next day, Humphries then grabbed one of the pet ducks he bought her and killed it, Swanson said.

Humphries has been charged with maiming, torturing, and killing an animal, which is a 10 year felony, resisting and obstructing, and domestic violence.

Swanson said Humphries has a history of domestic violence.

“There’s that direct connect, that I’ve said many times before, between animal abuse, neglect, torture, and maiming and violence against vulnerable adults, vulnerable child, the elderly, the addicted,” Swanson said.

Humphries is currently in the Genesee County Jail with no court date as of Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Read next:
Reward offered for information on unsolved murder
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on an unsolved murder.
Voters turn down Tuscola Co. jail proposal again
Tuscola County Jail
Consumers Energy considering selling 13 hydroelectric facilities
Consumers Energy
Ionia meat processor sentenced after underage employee loses hand in meat grinder
Generic Gavel

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a mobile home park in Hampton Township in Bay...
Stabbing suspect killed by police after firing gun at officers, police say
Iris Perez (left) and Tamara Perez (right) were last seen by a neighbor on June 28, 2023,...
FBI seeking information on missing sisters last seen in Houghton Lake
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
‘Reckless’ driver arrested after damaging vehicles at YMCA
Two teens admit to gas station robbery

Latest News

A Clio man has been charged for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s pet duck to intimidate her...
Man charged for killing girlfriend’s duck, domestic violence
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on an unsolved murder.
Reward offered for information on unsolved murder
Voters in Port Austin Township approved a proposal to enact an ordinance prohibiting the...
Voters approve proposal to prohibit marijuana establishments in Port Austin Twp
Voters in Tuscola County turned down a proposal to build a new county jail.
Voters turn down Tuscola Co. jail proposal again