Man charged for killing girlfriend’s duck, domestic violence

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Clio man has been charged for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s pet duck to intimidate her following an argument.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said last weekend, Michael Lee Humphries got into argument with his girlfriend during a concert in Ohio and they argued on the way back to Clio.

Michael Lee Humphries (WNEM)

The next day, Humphries then grabbed one of the pet ducks he bought her and killed it, Swanson said.

Humphries has been charged with maiming, torturing, and killing an animal, which is a 10 year felony, resisting and obstructing, and domestic violence.

Swanson said Humphries has a history of domestic violence.

“There’s that direct connect, that I’ve said many times before, between animal abuse, neglect, torture, and maiming and violence against vulnerable adults, vulnerable child, the elderly, the addicted,” Swanson said.

Humphries is currently in the Genesee County Jail with no court date as of Wednesday, Aug. 9.

