Police find Livingston County woman days after car crash

(WILX)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police found a Livingston County woman Tuesday night after she was involved in a crash days earlier.

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a private property at the 7300 block of Mack Road on Aug. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. for a crash. Police learned from the property owners that a 45-year-old Deerfield Township woman’s car struck a tree on their property, but they could not find the woman.

Family members of the woman reported they last had contact with the woman on Aug. 5—this led to police believing the crash occurred over 24 hours earlier.

Officials said there were indications that the driver was injured at the crash scene. Authorities conducted an extensive search of about 200 acres but could not find the woman.

On Aug. 8, authorities continued the search and found the woman at around 9 p.m. in a cornfield nearly a mile west of the crash scene.

Police said the woman had extensive injuries from the crash and exposure to the elements. She was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. The woman was initially in critical condition, but officials said she is stable.

Investigators learned that the Deerfield Township woman was the driver and sole occupant and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Drugs and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a mobile home park in Hampton Township in Bay...
Stabbing suspect killed by police after firing gun at officers, police say
Iris Perez (left) and Tamara Perez (right) were last seen by a neighbor on June 28, 2023,...
FBI seeking information on missing sisters last seen in Houghton Lake
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
‘Reckless’ driver arrested after damaging vehicles at YMCA
Two teens admit to gas station robbery

Latest News

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the latest GHOST arrests on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Sheriff announces latest GHOST arrests, statistics
Garcia has worked for DIFS for more than 14 years and has served as Deputy General Counsel in...
State warning consumers of third-party billing fees, delayed payments
With the act now law in the state, many schools are ensuring they have everything ready before...
Saginaw Twp schools seeking input for new superintendent
FILE - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs the largest state budget in Michigan's history on July 31,...
Michigan mom is charged with buying guns for son who threatened top Democrats, prosecutors say
FILE - Singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez performs at the Beacon Theatre on April 7, 2013, in...
Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, subject of ‘Searching for Sugarman’ documentary, dies at 81