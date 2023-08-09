Police find Livingston County woman days after car crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police found a Livingston County woman Tuesday night after she was involved in a crash days earlier.

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a private property at the 7300 block of Mack Road on Aug. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. for a crash. Police learned from the property owners that a 45-year-old Deerfield Township woman’s car struck a tree on their property, but they could not find the woman.

Family members of the woman reported they last had contact with the woman on Aug. 5—this led to police believing the crash occurred over 24 hours earlier.

Officials said there were indications that the driver was injured at the crash scene. Authorities conducted an extensive search of about 200 acres but could not find the woman.

On Aug. 8, authorities continued the search and found the woman at around 9 p.m. in a cornfield nearly a mile west of the crash scene.

Police said the woman had extensive injuries from the crash and exposure to the elements. She was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. The woman was initially in critical condition, but officials said she is stable.

Investigators learned that the Deerfield Township woman was the driver and sole occupant and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Drugs and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.