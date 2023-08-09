Reward offered for information on unsolved murder
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on an unsolved murder.
Kivon Sykes, 30, was shot in the 400 block of S. Saginaw Street in Flint about 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
He died from his injuries a few days later, Crime Stoppers said.
If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
