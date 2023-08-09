Saginaw Twp schools seeking input for new superintendent

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Township Community Schools Board of Education wants community input as it chooses its new superintendent.

The profile for the superintendent will come from information gathered from open forums, focus groups, and this survey.

Participants are asked to respond only once to the survey with all responses being confidential and anonymous.

The survey will run through Aug. 23.

