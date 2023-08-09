Saginaw Twp schools seeking input for new superintendent

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Anthony Parrish
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Township Community Schools Board of Education wants community input as it chooses its new superintendent.

The profile for the superintendent will come from information gathered from open forums, focus groups, and this survey.

Participants are asked to respond only once to the survey with all responses being confidential and anonymous.

The survey will run through Aug. 23.

Read next:
Police find Livingston County woman days after car crash
(File photo) Livingston County Sheriff's Vehicle
Michigan mom is charged with buying guns for son who threatened top Democrats, prosecutors say
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, Thursday, May...
Man charged for killing girlfriend’s duck, domestic violence
Michael Lee Humphries
Reward offered for information on unsolved murder
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on an unsolved murder.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a mobile home park in Hampton Township in Bay...
Stabbing suspect killed by police after firing gun at officers, police say
Iris Perez (left) and Tamara Perez (right) were last seen by a neighbor on June 28, 2023,...
FBI seeking information on missing sisters last seen in Houghton Lake
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
‘Reckless’ driver arrested after damaging vehicles at YMCA
Two teens admit to gas station robbery

Latest News

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the latest GHOST arrests on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Sheriff announces latest GHOST arrests, statistics
Garcia has worked for DIFS for more than 14 years and has served as Deputy General Counsel in...
State warning consumers of third-party billing fees, delayed payments
FILE - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs the largest state budget in Michigan's history on July 31,...
Michigan mom is charged with buying guns for son who threatened top Democrats, prosecutors say
FILE - Singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez performs at the Beacon Theatre on April 7, 2013, in...
Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, subject of ‘Searching for Sugarman’ documentary, dies at 81