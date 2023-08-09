Sheriff announces latest GHOST arrests, statistics

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County GHOST team recently arrested 12 men who are accused of seeking children out for sex.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said all of the men have been charged and bonded. He said some are still in jail and some are not.

“I want to bring accountability to those that are seeking to take advantage of the vulnerable,” Swanson said.

Swanson said the suspects range from an 18-year-old student all the way to someone who has been doing this for decades to someone who has done this 10 times in the last month before GHOST arrested him.

In the GHOST operation, law enforcement officers posed as decoys, ranging from the ages of 13 to 15, to chat with predators who have sought them out on the mobile messaging app called Kik Messenger, Swanson said. The predators would then chat with the decoy and eventually meet up with them, which is when GHOST would make its arrest.

“The conversations they have with our [decoys] are absolutely horrific. Many of these, as I’ve said, have children and grandchildren the same age of the people they’re coming to have sex with. They treat them as an asset, they treat them as a piece of property. And thank God it’s a police decoy and not a real individual,” he said.

The men come from all different areas to meet up with the decoys in Genesee County, Swanson said. Some of the men arrested are from Flint, Saginaw, and Royal Oak.

Swanson also said these people are from all walks of life and all professions.

“We have a doctor, a caregiver, we have automotive engineers, we have technicians, we have people that are unemployed, and we have people that take care of other people that have children the same age as the ones they came to have sex with,” Swanson said.

The 61-year-old doctor is from Saginaw.

“He had seen 18 patients that day while he’s chatting with us, he had sent pictures of himself,” Swanson said.

The 57-year-old man from Royal Oak brought cocaine to an operation.

The 18-year-old student brought counterfeit cash to another operation.

“[He] came to our operation wearing a mask with $13,000 in counterfeit cash at 18-years-old,” Swanson said. “It wasn’t somebody who wasn’t educated. He was second in G.P.A. of his high school.”

Swanson said GHOST was started in May of 2018 and it has helped multiple counties across the state and multiple states across the country.

GHOST has operated with the county sheriffs and police agencies in 53 Michigan counties, Swanson said and pointed out there are 83 counties in the state. He went on to say GHOST has assisted with operations in seven states including Texas, Ohio, Florida, Missouri, Nevada, Washington state, and Oregon.

“I’m happy to say there are victims that have been saved because of this accountability,” he said.

National statistics and other organizations predict that for every one predator held accountable, 25 victims are saved, Swanson said.

Swanson estimates GHOST has saved 4,750 future victims based on the 190 predators it has arrested since its inception.

Swanson also asked victims to reach out to his office to get justice.

“We want to give you that voice. We want to give you the freedom. We want to give you that ability to say, ‘I have held somebody accountable.’ And we will walk with you hand and hand through the whole journey,” he said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.