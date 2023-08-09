State warning consumers of third-party billing fees, delayed payments

Garcia has worked for DIFS for more than 14 years and has served as Deputy General Counsel in the Office of General Counsel (OGC) for over 12 years.(Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services)
By Anthony Parrish
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Consumers should be on the lookout for third-party bill pay websites that add themselves to payments between insurance companies and their customers.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is alerting consumers that these websites could be delaying timely payments and even charging additional fees.

“Although it may appear that these sites are associated with insurers and other service providers, they are not, and consumers who use them may pay unnecessary fees or experience delayed payments,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “Always be careful when entering your personal or financial information online. The safest way to pay your premium is by using one of the payment methods listed on your bill to ensure your personal information remains safe and your payment is received on time.”

When customers are searching for an insurance company’s portal to pay their premiums, third-party bill pay websites can often appear at the top of the results, even above the actual insurance portal.

While those pages may appear to be affiliated with your company, the DIFS said it’s important to pay attention to the small print not connecting them with the company.

Consumers who have not been able to resolve disputed transactions through their own insurance company or financial institute are asked to contact DIFS directly. You can call the department at 877-999-6442 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or click here. (please add this link Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints)

