Swan Valley with one goal in mind heading into 2023 season

By Mark Pearson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Swan Valley football team enters the 2023 season with one goal on their mind.

The Vikings are coming off of a solid 7-4 season where they were eliminated in the district finals by state runner-up Frankenmuth.

Swan Valley will have a lot of youth in their starting lineup this season along with only six returning seniors.

The goal remains the same for all though, make some noise in the playoffs in 2023.

