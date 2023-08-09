Voters approve proposal to prohibit marijuana establishments in Port Austin Twp

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WNEM) - Voters in Port Austin Township approved a proposal to enact an ordinance prohibiting the location and operation of marijuana establishments in Port Austin Township during Tuesday’s election.

The proposal passed with 299 people voting yes and 138 voting no.

For complete election results, click here.

