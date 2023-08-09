Voters approve proposal to prohibit marijuana establishments in Port Austin Twp

PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WNEM) - Voters in Port Austin Township approved a proposal to enact an ordinance prohibiting the location and operation of marijuana establishments in Port Austin Township during Tuesday’s election.

The proposal passed with 299 people voting yes and 138 voting no.

For complete election results, click here.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.