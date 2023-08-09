Voters turn down Tuscola Co. jail proposal again

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Voters in Tuscola County turned down a proposal to build a new county jail.

The proposal failed with 59 percent of voters voting no.

The proposal was asking to borrow up to $44 million to construct, furnish and equip a new Tuscola County Jail and sheriff’s facility.

This is not the first time voters in the county turned down a proposal to build a new jail.

Residents rejected the request for funding in the November 2022 election.

The current county jail is over 60-years-old.

