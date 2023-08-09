Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy hump day, we are halfway through the work week! We’re kicking off back to school coverage this morning. Be sure to share your special back-to-school moments with us! Submit photos and videos by going to the photo’s videos section. Your pictures could end up on TV-5 Wake-Up!

Election results are still coming in and the $44 million bond proposal to build a jail in Tuscola County doesn’t seem to have the support of residents. The current facility was built in the 1960′s and the sheriff has called it unsafe. Voters also rejected the proposal in November 2022.

One man is dead, after state police say, he fired a gun at officers early Tuesday morning. It happened at the Saginaw Bay Estates in Hampton Township, as police were responding to a stabbing. Hampton Township officers returned fire and shot him. Michigan State Police were able to enter the mobile home from the original call, to help a woman stabbed several times. She was treated for her injuries.

The Back to Bricks Tune-Up rolls into Linden today, with hundreds of classic cars. That’s after a stop in Flushing Tuesday. It’s all ahead of next week’s main event.

It’s ‘Patient Appreciation Day’ and Genesee County Health Center is celebrating from noon until 3 p.m.. Enjoy music, games, plus backpack and school supplies giveaways. It’s located on Mason Street in Flint.